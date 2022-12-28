South Dakota Activists File Measure That Could Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot For Third Election In A Row

Total criminal offenses in the state of South Dakota were down in 2021 by 5.3 percent. The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. This report is compiled annually. The total number of offenses was 69,277. Murders decreased by 46%; there were 19 homicides reported in 2021, as compared to 35 homicides reported in 2020. Forcible Rape decreased by 51 cases or 10%. There were 448 forcible rapes reported in 2021, compared to 499 reported in 2020. Burglaries were down 22% from 2020. DUI arrests were up 12 percent from 2020. Drug arrests were also down statewide by 15 percent. In Mitchell and Davison County, total criminal offenses were down 32 percent to 1,481. Rape arrests increased by 40 percent, assaults increased by 40 percent, burglaries were down 16 percent, drug arrests were down 41 percent, and DUI arrests remained unchanged.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO