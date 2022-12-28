South Dakota Activists File Measure That Could Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot For Third Election In A Row

Read full article on original website
jimmy(with a z)
2d ago
gonna be on there every year until it passes. SD is all about freedom. we should've been the first to legalize
7
rhandi-jayne jordan
2d ago
being originally from MI... pass it. do it. it's benefits are good for the people and the state as a whole
6
deleted account
2d ago
But of course we'll never get rid of the alcohol because there's big money in there and a lot of rich people want to keep it going even though they are contributing to the demise of South Dakota. Look at all the dangerous things that happen at the bars from stabbings to guns being shot the people being run over. You ask a cop any day he would much rather deal with somebody who's high on marijuana that somebody who's drunk. Alcohol is a severely dangerous drug compared to marijuana.
2
