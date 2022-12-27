Read full article on original website
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Five of the most memorable moments of newscaster Barbara Walters’ career
Newscaster Barbara Walters died on Friday at the age of 93, after a legendary career in journalism that broke down barriers and saw her come face-to-face with some of the world’s biggest names. Best known for her signature interview style, Walters sat down with every sitting American president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama, several…
