Wilmington, MA

CBS Boston

Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WHAV

Groveland Police Warn Residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’ After Local Victims Come Forward

The Groveland Police Department is warning seniors about, what it calls, a “grandparent scam” and offering tips to avoid being defrauded. Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen offered the warning and tips Thursday as the department investigates such a case involving a resident. Under the ruse, Gillen said, a swindler calls the grandparent, posing as a grandchild or other relative, and reports they have been arrested and need money to be released by local police. The scammer urges the senior not to tell anyone else in the family.
GROVELAND, MA

