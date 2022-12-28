Read full article on original website
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year old man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34am,Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
Plymouth police investigating armed robbery of local business
Plymouth police are investigating after an individual tried to rob a local business armed with a gun Saturday evening. According to Plymouth police, officers responded to the business on Court Street around 5 p.m. Video sent to Boston 25 News captured officers inside the business talking to individuals. Police say...
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
whdh.com
Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing
MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
WCVB
One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
Police: Man suspected of breaking into Worcester sneaker shop found hiding in tree after chase
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a breaking...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Groveland Police Warn Residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’ After Local Victims Come Forward
The Groveland Police Department is warning seniors about, what it calls, a “grandparent scam” and offering tips to avoid being defrauded. Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen offered the warning and tips Thursday as the department investigates such a case involving a resident. Under the ruse, Gillen said, a swindler calls the grandparent, posing as a grandchild or other relative, and reports they have been arrested and need money to be released by local police. The scammer urges the senior not to tell anyone else in the family.
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
