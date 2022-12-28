Read full article on original website
vfpress.news
East Takes 3rd Place In West Holiday Tournament
Proviso East Forward Daye Alexander scores in the Pirates’ victory over Crete-Monee, 84-58, at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26 in Hillside. | Shanel Romain. Friday, December 30, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The Proviso East boy’s varsity basketball team came in third place in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Walmart Without Power
Sources to WJOL have reported that the Walmart Supercenter in Joliet is currently without power. The store, located at 2424 Jefferson Street, is the only reported business in the area that is currently without electricity. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Back on the court: After difficult diagnosis, family, teammates and strangers lift Frankfort senior
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A year ago today, Frankfort High School senior Jayden Skinner wasn't sure if he'd play baseball or basketball again. In fact, he wasn't sure if his life would ever return to normal. After a difficult medical diagnosis, he's on the mend - and his story is inspiring Indiana.
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
qrockonline.com
Win a pair of tickets to Rockzilla!
Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rockzilla!. The Rockzilla includes a lineup of Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate!. You won’t want to miss this show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
