Will County, IL

vfpress.news

East Takes 3rd Place In West Holiday Tournament

Proviso East Forward Daye Alexander scores in the Pirates’ victory over Crete-Monee, 84-58, at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26 in Hillside. | Shanel Romain. Friday, December 30, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The Proviso East boy’s varsity basketball team came in third place in...
HILLSIDE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Walmart Without Power

Sources to WJOL have reported that the Walmart Supercenter in Joliet is currently without power. The store, located at 2424 Jefferson Street, is the only reported business in the area that is currently without electricity. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
JOLIET, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
SKOKIE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
qrockonline.com

Win a pair of tickets to Rockzilla!

Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rockzilla!. The Rockzilla includes a lineup of Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate!. You won’t want to miss this show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
NAPERVILLE, IL

