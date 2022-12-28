ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders send Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman to injured reserve, ending their season

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJu0c_0jx1qSMh00

Last Saturday in Pittsburgh the Raiders lost two of their top defenders. Chandler Jones left the game early in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter Denzel Perryman was lost as well. Both injuries looked very serious and had the players quickly ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

Any even somewhat serious injuries at this time of year would come with the possibility of it ending their season. Any trip to injured reserve would have them out for the remainder of the regular season.

Today the Raiders announced they have placed both Jones and Perryman to IR. With two games left, that means the Raiders will be without both players the rest of the way.

Jones had begun playing his best football of the season the past few weeks, including making the fumble recovery return for the game-winning touchdown two weeks ago against the Patriots.

Perryman leaves as the Raiders’ leading tackler. He led the team in tackles last season as well, heading to the Pro Bowl in his first season in Las Vegas.

With two tough games ahead and the team all but officially out of playoff contention, they are mostly playing for pride at this point anyway. Jones and Perryman can officially look ahead to being ready for next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here’s which uniforms the Rams are wearing against the Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams have just two games left in the 2022 season and because they missed the playoffs for just the second time under Sean McVay, they’ll pack up for the offseason after next week’s game in Seattle. Against the Chargers today, the Rams will be going with a classic uniform combination to close out the year at SoFi Stadium – despite technically being the road team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy