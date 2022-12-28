Read full article on original website
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
How can coral reefs deal with climate change? Get better roommates
Time is running out for coral reefs as the climate gets hotter. So scientists are searching the globe for corals that are better at enduring heat. Now, new research shows how those "super corals" can survive: less roommate drama. Reefs depend on a crucial partnership between the corals and the...
U.S. will require travelers from China to show negative COVID test before flight
The United States will require travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S. as restrictions lessen and cases surge in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the measure Wednesday to go into effect on Jan. 5 for...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35 years old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that...
Republicans plan more attacks on ESG. Investors still plan to focus on climate risk
Republicans are planning to use their control of the House of Representatives in 2023 to intensify attacks on companies that account for climate-related risks when they're making investment decisions. GOP officials in Washington and more than a dozen states say they're focusing on firms that are using their financial power...
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida
After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country.Bolsonaro faced extreme heat in recent years after his COVID denialism cost the country thousands of lives. Bolsonaro undermined efforts from medical and government officials to stop the spread of the virus, following the playbook set early on in the pandemic by U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro’s catastrophic approach to COVID weakened his approval ratings, but left him an...
2022 was a big year for EV battery plants in the U.S. How big? $73 billion big
These days, billion-dollar plants to make the massive batteries that power electric vehicles are announced so often that — even if you follow the auto industry — it's hard to keep track of them all. Did you hear about the one from KORE Power in Arizona? Samsung and...
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
The astonishing vanishing act of the glassfrog, revealed
Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot. It...
Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives
Spare a thought, would you, for parents of small children this holiday season. There's a tripledemic in the U.S., the flu, RSV and COVID, and it's wiping out over-the-counter children's medicines from drug store shelves. Doctors say there is no need to panic. There are alternatives. We're joined this morning by Dr. Christina Johns, who specializes in pediatric emergency medicine in Annapolis, Md. Welcome to the program.
Meet the mineral known as the time lord
The Earth is really old - about 4 1/2 billion years old. And when scientists want to learn about its earliest history, they turn to a mineral that serves as an almost perfect geologic clock. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce looks into a mineral that's been called the time lord.
KVCR NEWS
Artificial Intelligence is having a moment
The power of AI has been on full display on social media, with ChatGPT and Lensa going viral. As AI becomes more mainstream, concerns about misinformation, privacy and bias are becoming louder.
Russia's economy is still working but sanctions are starting to have an effect
In the past year, the United States and many of its allies have slapped a massive level of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russians, including oligarchs and officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the country's banking, energy and manufacturing sectors and access to global trade have all been targeted.
Why scientists dug up the father of genetics, Gregor Mendel, and analyzed his DNA
When the man known as "father of genetics" turns 200, how do you celebrate?. That's what a team of scientists in the Czech Republic did this year to celebrate Gregor Mendel, a scientist and friar whose experiments in the mid-1800s laid the groundwork for modern genetics. Mendel lived and worked...
Morning news brief
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
2022 was a deadly (but hopeful) year in America's opioid crisis
When the history of America's long, devastating opioid crisis is finally written, 2022 may be remembered as both a low point and a turning point. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the avalanche of overdose deaths — driven largely by the spread of illicit fentanyl --may have crested in March.
KVCR NEWS
