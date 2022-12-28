ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY Fish and Wildlife updates regulations, expands elk hunting drawing

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources updated fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect, in accordance with KRS 150.025. The following is an overview of changes that affect our area:. How migratory game birds may be taken. The amendment...
kyweathercenter.com

Happy New Year Weather

Good Sunday and Happy New Year! 2023 is off and running on a pretty nice weather note, but that doesn’t last very long. Heavy rain and storms are on the way to start the upcoming week, with the possibility of a few flakes to end it. Temps out there...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky

Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Glamping in Mammoth Cave? Look no further than this unique Airbnb

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – Tucked away in cave country, a quaint outdoor evening awaits. At the Noble Pine Campground & Horse Camp, a relocated Florida family owns a pretty cool Airbnb. Closed for some years, the Claxton family of Florida bought and re-opened Noble Pine, and now Kristen and...
FLORIDA STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Active Weather As We Get Set To Switch Years

Good Friday, folks. We are rolling into the New Year’s Weekend with rain rolling into Kentucky. This rain is part of a very active setup that may bring us strong storms and snowflakes in the first week of the new year. Crazy weather? Shocking, I say! 😏. A few...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Final free deer hunt weekend for youth is upon us

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says this weekend, Saturday, December 31st, and Sunday, January 1st, resident and nonresident youth hunters 15 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are eligible to participate in the Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend. Youth hunters may hunt deer...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Pattern Takes Shape

Good evening, folks. It’s a windy and milder flow kicking in as we get set for a super active setup. This means several systems rumble through here over the next week before winter starts to take control again. The first system rolls in for Friday and Saturday, but it...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE

