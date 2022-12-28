The Tennessee Titans did just about what we expected them to do and lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, 27-13 — but in that loss, there was a glimmer of hope. The score is a bit misleading. The Titans actually played the Cowboys tough for three quarters before the wheels came off in the fourth. It was a much better effort than anyone expected, that’s for sure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO