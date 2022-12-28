ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
atozsports.com

One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game

The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
Yardbarker

Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joshua Dobbs gives Titans hope in loss to Cowboys: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans did just about what we expected them to do and lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, 27-13 — but in that loss, there was a glimmer of hope. The score is a bit misleading. The Titans actually played the Cowboys tough for three quarters before the wheels came off in the fourth. It was a much better effort than anyone expected, that’s for sure.
