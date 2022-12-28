Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 17 game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are on a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Willis is expected to start again at QB after a 99-yard, two-interception performance in Saturday's loss to the NFL-worst Houston Texans. The game has no stakes in relation to the...
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game
The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Joshua Dobbs gives Titans hope in loss to Cowboys: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans did just about what we expected them to do and lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, 27-13 — but in that loss, there was a glimmer of hope. The score is a bit misleading. The Titans actually played the Cowboys tough for three quarters before the wheels came off in the fourth. It was a much better effort than anyone expected, that’s for sure.
