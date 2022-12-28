UPDATE: Hot water coming back on tap for residents in Greenburgh Housing Authority complex

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Related
YAHOO!
Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
YAHOO!
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
YAHOO!
Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'
MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.
YAHOO!
Officer charged with murder had not been with Ranlo Police long
A Ranlo police officer accused of killing another man while he was off duty had been with the department for less than six months at the time of the shooting. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, is accused of using his service weapon to kill 33-year-old Juan Nikely Avalo at a home on Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
YAHOO!
'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple
MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
YAHOO!
One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.
BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
YAHOO!
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
YAHOO!
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas, 48, was driving through South...
YAHOO!
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck
Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
Comments / 0