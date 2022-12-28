ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

veronews.com

Coming Up! Buzz builds for Riverside’s ‘Man of La Mancha’

Theater lovers have been eager for Riverside Theatre’s next production in its new season. They’ll be happy to know that’s happening soon with the opening of a most memorable musical, “Man of La Mancha.” The Tony Award-winning musical was a watershed in the American musical theater canon, introducing what’s known as a “concept musical.” Written by Dale Wasserman with exquisite music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, it takes us into the mind of Cervantes, the author of “Don Quixote,” as he is thrown into prison during the Spanish Inquisition. Inmates threaten to destroy his life’s work so Cervantes persuades them not to by taking on the role of Quixote and eliciting his inmates into portraying other roles. This is the wonderful musical that has “The Impossible Dream,” “Dulcinea” and “Aldonza.” It is directed and choreographed by D.J. Salisbury. It performs on Riverside’s Stark Stage Jan. 3 to Jan. 22 with performances beginning 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $45. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. Call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Movie Night Returns With Cattlemen Movie

Vero Beach, FL…. The Historical Society of Indian River County has announced the return of Movie Night. The first movie of 2023 is the public premier of the short documentary “Indian River Cattlemen and Women”. Sean and Mike Sexton, Will Barker and Wesley Davis are guest speakers scheduled for the event.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023

Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Main Street Fort Pierce Hosts 'Stars Over St. Lucie' on New Year’s Eve

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: Ring in the New Year in Fort Pierce with 'Stars Over St. Lucie', the city's annual New Year's fireworks display. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 'Stars Over St. Lucie' will be visible from a number of locations including Historic Downtown Fort Pierce, South Hutchison Island, the River Walk Center, and surrounding areas.
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
indianrivermagazine.com

Waldo Sexton Homestead Days returns Jan. 7-8

VERO BEACH — Treasure Coast residents will have a rare opportunity this weekend to visit the original 1917 homestead of Vero Beach pioneer Waldo Sexton. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family of Mark Tripson, grandson of Waldo Sexton, are hosting Waldo Sexton...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
veronews.com

Spectacular home available on Vero’s deepest oceanfront lot

When the gate closes across the long, curving, paver-stone drive at 1840 S. A1A in the Kansas City Colony – also known as the Estate Section – the outside world seems to fade, leaving you in a tropical paradise. Homes like this 5-bedroom, 9-bath, 8,373-square-foot beauty rarely come...
VERO BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center

Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
WELLINGTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Top 5 Businesses During 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

Our best business poll conducted in 2022 was the largest since 2016. We run it each year by asking our Sebastian Daily newsletter subscribers to vote on a list of brick-and-mortar businesses in Sebastian, Florida. Most of them are restaurants, diners, bars, pubs, and veterinarians. In addition, we have specialty...
SEBASTIAN, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence

Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy's GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
VERO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL

