Theater lovers have been eager for Riverside Theatre’s next production in its new season. They’ll be happy to know that’s happening soon with the opening of a most memorable musical, “Man of La Mancha.” The Tony Award-winning musical was a watershed in the American musical theater canon, introducing what’s known as a “concept musical.” Written by Dale Wasserman with exquisite music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, it takes us into the mind of Cervantes, the author of “Don Quixote,” as he is thrown into prison during the Spanish Inquisition. Inmates threaten to destroy his life’s work so Cervantes persuades them not to by taking on the role of Quixote and eliciting his inmates into portraying other roles. This is the wonderful musical that has “The Impossible Dream,” “Dulcinea” and “Aldonza.” It is directed and choreographed by D.J. Salisbury. It performs on Riverside’s Stark Stage Jan. 3 to Jan. 22 with performances beginning 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $45. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. Call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO