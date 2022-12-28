ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team

It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: 'Goofy' Randy Gregory Moves to IR, Fined for Fight

Randy Gregory has said he is sorry. The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Denver Broncos on national television on Christmas night to the tune of a 51-14 defeat. Not many things went right for the Broncos, including at the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson threw three interceptions on the way to the loss.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers Elevate DL Kemoko Turay & WR Tay Martin

Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season. Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his...

