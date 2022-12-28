ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
LEWES, DE
njurbannews.com

Millville Municipal Court accused of discrimination

Reports indicate that the Millville Municipal Court is being investigated by the state over accusations of racial discrimination. Municipal Judge Jason Witcher reportedly claims that Latino defendants were not given the option to appear virtually and had to show to court in person. “Whether I continue as a judge or...
MILLVILLE, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges

Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
The Center Square

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The Department of Labor announced the state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill 15, which was signed by Gov. John Carney on July 19, 2021, set the minimum wage increase...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars

A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
MILFORD, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
VINELAND, NJ

