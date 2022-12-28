ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadline

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’ preview: Bello Sisters proudly perform in front of the AGT audience again

The world’s greatest variety show returns to television Monday night with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in an eight-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” One of the returning acts is acrobatic trio Bello Sisters. Watch an early release of their newest performance on the official AGT YouTube channel. In the clip they speak to Heidi Klum about the unfortunate timing of the pandemic and how it impacted their experience on the show. On season...

