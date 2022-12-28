ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

KTAR.com

Man charged with murder, kidnapping after deadly argument with girlfriend

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, according to Phoenix police. Officers arrested Bobby Montano on Friday night after responding to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. in the area of 101st Avenue and Indian School Road. Montano was detained...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols

Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight

A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns

GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
GLENDALE, AZ

