KTAR.com
Man charged with murder, kidnapping after deadly argument with girlfriend
PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, according to Phoenix police. Officers arrested Bobby Montano on Friday night after responding to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. in the area of 101st Avenue and Indian School Road. Montano was detained...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
12news.com
Man arrested for criminal damages after crashing into Sky Harbor Airport terminal
PHOENIX — A man was arrested after swerving his vehicle off the roadway and crashing it into the doors of a Sky Harbor Airport terminal. Police said that the arrest was based on statements made at the time of the crash. According to airport officials, the crash happened around...
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
fox10phoenix.com
NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols
Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ABC 15 News
One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
Man dead after being shot near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
Man caught on camera setting front porch on fire in Surprise arrested, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of setting the front porch of a Surprise home on fire days before Christmas. Surprise police detectives linked 36-year-old Justin Winjum in connection to the crime on Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, a Ring doorbell camera filmed Winjum in...
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
AZFamily
Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
Five hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road
Five people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes 'significant' fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing the unleaded fuel to spill out...
AZFamily
Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
