Jewish Nevada Opens Applications for 2023 Community Grants, Local and Statewide Organizations are Invited to Apply

Around the State
Applications are now open for the Technical and Economic Assistance Program (TEAP), sponsored by the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development in partnership with the National Development Council. The program provides eligible small business owners and nonprofits who were negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic with $5 million in grant funding and one-on-one technical assistance. Grantees will receive a financial award between $5,000 and $100,000, depending on business size, and will be assigned a technical advisor for up to one year.
Architects in Nevada
As the pandemic altered a variety of industries and how people live, work and play, the architecture industry is now making its own adjustments. Industry needs are shifting, work habits are changing and economics are becoming more challenging following two years of a pandemic. While certain aspects of the industry changed, other parts remain the same.
A Look at Nevada’s Economic Forecast for 2023
A changing of the guard at the highest level of state government means a potential change in headwinds for the 2023 economic forecast. “You are going to have a Republican [in the] Governor’s Mansion, a super majority in the Assembly but not in the Senate, even though the Senate and Assembly are both Democrat controlled,” explained Cindy Creighton, president, Nevada Taxpayer’s Association (NTA). “What’s good for all taxpayers is, you have this divided government. Any time you have something like that, people are going to collaborate more, work together for the betterment of the citizens and the constituents.”
Melanie Stafford
Type of Business: Non-profit governing body of youth soccer in the state of Nevada. I was an athlete growing up and wanted to end up in sports. I received a Master’s in sport management from Long Beach State and through internships and working in sports medicine, ended up with Nevada Youth Soccer.
Commercial RE Report
The third quarter saw a large decrease in overall commercial sales volume, with retail numbers decreasing in volume by nearly $70 million. There were 16 total sale transactions in Q3 2022, in comparison to last quarter’s 20, being the second highest in the last few years. In North Valleys, a strip mall shopping center sold for $5,750,000 ($269.01 PSF), with a reported cap rate of 5.92 percent.
