Van Buren County, MI

wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Single vehicle crash takes life of 65-year-old Cass County man

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Niles post are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of a Cass County Man on Wednesday, December 28. Authorities say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
COLDWATER, MI
wkzo.com

2 vehicle crashes in Cass County within two hours of each other

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two vehicle crashes took place in Cass County on Tuesday, December 27 within a couple hours of each other. The first crash happened a few minutes past 4 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street in Porter Township, when a 44-year-old Jones resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into a 19-year-old resident of Constantine who was traveling east on Teasdale Lake Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

