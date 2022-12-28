ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery

Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Hyde Park Man Arrested At Boston Logan, Security Finds Loaded Gun

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to bring a loaded gun past Boston Logan Airport security, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Around 7:15 P.M. airport security alerted Massachusetts State Police after discovering a gun on a screening machine at a...
BOSTON, MA
Alleged Arsonist Says Devil Made Her Set 'Haunted' Apartment on Fire

In a bizarre story out of Boston, a woman arrested for setting her home on fire told police that she started the blaze at the behest of the devil because her residence is haunted. The curious case reportedly unfolded on Tuesday morning when a sizeable fire erupted in a three-story apartment building in the neighborhood of Dorchester. Authorities investigating the fire did not have to look too far to find its source as a resident of the building admitted to having been behind the blaze and offered a truly odd reason for her actions.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody

The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Providence Mayor Elect Announces Changes In Public Safety

We are going to see some new faces in state and city government come the first of the year. In Providence, the Mayor Elect, Brett Smiley announced Police Chief Hugh Clements and Commissioner Steve Pare will be stepping down. Clements will stay on to help with the transition. Pare will retire from the force January 2nd to pursue what he says is a very exciting opportunity.
PROVIDENCE, RI

