FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
iheart.com
Brockton Man's Business Sending Mangos From Family Farm In Haiti To Mass.
BROCKTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Brockton man is carrying out his father's legacy one mango at a time. With the help of his three brothers, Kervin Edouard, has taken over his father's mango shipping business, Mango Man Swerv, sending fresh fruit to people across the country. "We ship...
iheart.com
Hyde Park Man Arrested At Boston Logan, Security Finds Loaded Gun
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to bring a loaded gun past Boston Logan Airport security, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Around 7:15 P.M. airport security alerted Massachusetts State Police after discovering a gun on a screening machine at a...
iheart.com
Alleged Arsonist Says Devil Made Her Set 'Haunted' Apartment on Fire
In a bizarre story out of Boston, a woman arrested for setting her home on fire told police that she started the blaze at the behest of the devil because her residence is haunted. The curious case reportedly unfolded on Tuesday morning when a sizeable fire erupted in a three-story apartment building in the neighborhood of Dorchester. Authorities investigating the fire did not have to look too far to find its source as a resident of the building admitted to having been behind the blaze and offered a truly odd reason for her actions.
iheart.com
Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody
The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Elect Announces Changes In Public Safety
We are going to see some new faces in state and city government come the first of the year. In Providence, the Mayor Elect, Brett Smiley announced Police Chief Hugh Clements and Commissioner Steve Pare will be stepping down. Clements will stay on to help with the transition. Pare will retire from the force January 2nd to pursue what he says is a very exciting opportunity.
