In a bizarre story out of Boston, a woman arrested for setting her home on fire told police that she started the blaze at the behest of the devil because her residence is haunted. The curious case reportedly unfolded on Tuesday morning when a sizeable fire erupted in a three-story apartment building in the neighborhood of Dorchester. Authorities investigating the fire did not have to look too far to find its source as a resident of the building admitted to having been behind the blaze and offered a truly odd reason for her actions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO