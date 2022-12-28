Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a Trending Stock
HF Sinclair (DINO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this independent energy company have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
Paypal (PYPL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -10.2%,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXJ
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.61, changing hands as low as $64.60 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
Investors with a high-risk appetite and an interest in growth and value investing may choose small-cap blend mutual funds to boost their portfolio. While blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains, small-cap funds have higher growth prospects than their large and medium counterparts. Blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks, and owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (Symbol: SQQQ) where we have detected an approximate $177.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.1% decrease week over week (from 79,800,550 to 76,500,550). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SQQQ, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
NASDAQ
Is Red Robin (RRGB) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2023 Too?
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB has plunged 66.1% year to date, compared with the industry’s decline of 10.2%. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to inflationary pressures. A decline in margin continues to affect the company. During the quarter, the cost of sales rose 12.7% year over...
NASDAQ
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
