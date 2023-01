Recreational use marijuana is now being sold legally for the first time in New York state. The first licensed cannabis dispensary opened Thursday in New York City, making its debut sale to Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, after a press conference unveiling the operation off Astor Place in Manhattan. The office, created by legislation sponsored by state Sen. Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Crystal Peoples-Stokes, is the principal regulator of New York’s emerging cannabis industry. The dispensary, operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, was the first of more than two dozen operators that have thus far received licenses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO