Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on the First AEW Rampage of 2023
Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable. Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.
Drew McIntyre Issues Warning to WWE Star, Xia Li Interrupts Interview, Ricochet on Top Dolla Being a Poor Sport
Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant on this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below. McIntyre said his past month off felt like 10 years as he had to sit home and watch The Bloodline do the same thing every week. McIntyre issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and said he’s coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He also promised that he and Sheamus will capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos on next’s SmackDown. McIntyre also said he plans to kick more ass in the new year.
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return
KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
Kevin Owens: ‘I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE’
Kevin Owens made an appearance on WrestleRant Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Owens commented on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines. Here is what he had to say:. “I’m a big fan of logic. I’ve always tried to be logical during my time...
Eric Bischoff On His Relationship With AEW: ‘It’s Not Good Anymore, But That Was My Choice’
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about being able to appear on WWE and AEW television in recent years. He has exchanged words with AEW President Tony Khan and criticized his booking decisions. “Yeah...
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
Impact Offering Combo Tickets to Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
The Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week as he is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), won’t be with him. However, they were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Kevin Nash Looks Back On Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career
During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The match took place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Triple H won the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. A fan mentioned that it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.
Peacock Adds Best WWE Matches Of 2022 Compilation
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022.”. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours., Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster
Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco explained why he never got to be part of the main roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Brisco mentioned his history in FCW and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. Here are the highlights:. His...
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
Ricky Starks Discusses His Feud With MJF, AEW Aspirations
Serving as a guest on “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” Ricky Starks discussed his promo segment with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on the December 7th edition of Dynamite. MJF called Starks a dollar-store version of “The Rock.” Starks called him “Maxipad” and a bootleg Roddy Piper....
Erick Redbeard Addresses Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
In a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on various topics, including making a surprise entrance in the annual Royal Rumble match. WWE brings back former stars and legends for the match. “As far as appearing [at the Royal...
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
