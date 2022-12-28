ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Rams add punter Brock Miller to practice squad

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are set at punter with Riley Dixon, but they are adding another punter to their practice squad. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams have added veteran Brock Miller to their practice squad.

Miller was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in the 2014 NFL draft. The veteran punter has spent time with the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants, along with a stint in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

Despite being in the NFL since 2014, Miller has yet to record a single punt in his career. Considering that Dixon has been solid for the Rams this season, Miller likely won’t see much action unless an injury occurs.

Here’s which uniforms the Rams are wearing against the Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams have just two games left in the 2022 season and because they missed the playoffs for just the second time under Sean McVay, they’ll pack up for the offseason after next week’s game in Seattle. Against the Chargers today, the Rams will be going with a classic uniform combination to close out the year at SoFi Stadium – despite technically being the road team.
Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
Colts vs. Giants: Gameday roster for Week 17

Here’s a look at the gameday roster for the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) as they visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) on Sunday for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. The Colts made some big roster moves this week, including two starters being placed on the injured reserve list. First, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) was placed on the list after his injury in Week 16. Then, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (throat) was a late addition to the injury report and subsequently was placed on the reserve list.
Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.
