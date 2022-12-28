ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Studies Show Risky Driving On The Rise For Second Year In A Row

 3 days ago
Fatal crashes were up more than 16% last year in Oklahoma and more drivers are admitting to driving dangerously.

For every one of those statistics, a family is devastated and changed forever. AAA says these numbers are alarming.

"This is really concerning to all of us in the traffic safety community because driving likely is the highest risk thing that all of us do on a regular basis," said Leslie Gamble with AAA.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speeding, driving under the influence, and driving without a seatbelt are big reasons why more people are dying on the road. A lot of lives could be saved if people would just pay attention and slow down.

"The increase of speed limits on our highways are not going to have much impact at all on the time it takes us to get from one place to another, but they will have an impact on crashes," said Gamble.

She wants people to remember every time they drive dangerously, they are putting themselves and others at risk of losing someone special.

"There are a lot of people likely who love them, who were friends and family with them, who are devastated,” said Gamble. “And whose lives will never be the same."

As we head into the new year, she hopes people will take their driving more seriously.

"Whether it be watching football games, or going to parties on New Year's Eve or other celebrations at this time of year, we urge people to make a plan before you go,” said Gamble. “So have a plan in mind of how you are going to get home."

AAA says the best things you can do to keep yourself safe behind the wheel are to use a seat belt, stay under the speed limit, and stop driving if you are too tired.

Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

