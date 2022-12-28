As we enter the end of the year and this holiday season, take a moment and reflect back to find something good that has happened to us in the terms of our health. Perhaps you were able to control your blood pressure or diabetes better, or maybe you got a clean bill of health from your annual physical. Hopefully, you visited your eye care provider this year and also got a good report. Eye health is one health condition that many take for granted. We assume that just because we can see well and our eyes do not hurt, the eyes are fine. Well…, not always true.

