FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savannah Tribune
Black Owned Business Bingo
You are cordially invited to participate in the Black Owned Business Bingo with Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. Hosted by Nu Chapter of Savannah, Georgia. We are looking for Black Owned Businesses to participate!. There is no cost for your business to participate. Please visit our website and let us...
Savannah Tribune
Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter Announces 3rd Annual Kwanzaa Krawl
Alderwoman At- Large Kesha Gibson-Carter will present the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl, taking place at various restaurants throughout the City nightly at 7 p.m. The celebration began Monday, Dec. 26 and will go through Sunday, Jan. 1. Organizers are excited to announce Kwanzaa Krawl expansion to include Pooler and Tybee Island restaurants as well as Savannah breakfast and dessert locations.
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
Savannah Tribune
Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday
The Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, 5414 Skidaway Road, a nonprofit organization serving clients with speech pathology and audiology needs, offers free hearing screenings which are open to the public every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. Children ages three years old to adults of all ages are screened on a first-come, first-serve basis by a trained audiology assistant.
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State To Host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. “I am excited for Savannah State University to serve as the...
Savannah Tribune
Eye Care For You
As we enter the end of the year and this holiday season, take a moment and reflect back to find something good that has happened to us in the terms of our health. Perhaps you were able to control your blood pressure or diabetes better, or maybe you got a clean bill of health from your annual physical. Hopefully, you visited your eye care provider this year and also got a good report. Eye health is one health condition that many take for granted. We assume that just because we can see well and our eyes do not hurt, the eyes are fine. Well…, not always true.
