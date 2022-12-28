Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Related
inforney.com
UNT set to add Demerick Gary as defensive line coach
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals. Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
inforney.com
UNT announces five more staff additions, including linebackers coach Colby Kratch
North Texas' first staff under new coach Eric Morris continued to come together on Thursday when the school announced five additions, including linebackers coach Colby Kratch. Kratch is the lone member of the latest round of hires that had not been previously reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle. Kratch spent the...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Explains Cut On His Face
For the past few days, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been sporting a noticeable cut on his forehead. During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Dykes was asked about the cut on his forehead. It turns out his son is responsible for it. “I’ve got a six-year-old...
KBTX.com
Former A&M QB inducted into Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2023 Hall of Fame Class
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be honored with their induction into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies on May 11, 2023, at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 13th Hall...
Look: Sonny Dykes Has 5-Word Message For TCU After Beating Michigan
TCU made history by beating Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this Saturday. But the Horned Frogs aren't done just yet. Sonny Dykes had five words for his TCU players after beating Michigan: "Let's go win one more." Take a look. TCU's miracle ...
WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
inforney.com
TCU will honor Mike Leach during Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What will be on the mind of TCU coach Sonny Dykes in the hours leading up to the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff battle with Michigan?. Reflections of a wild yet successful season? Thoughts about whether or not he and the staff have done enough to prepare the Horned Frogs?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media
State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
No. 18 TCU, surging Texas Tech clash in Big 12 opener
Two months of preparation and mostly successful performances set the table for No. 18 TCU and Texas Tech, who will
inforney.com
UNT aiming to bounce back from tough loss in game against Florida International
Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context. UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn't score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.
inforney.com
North Texas basketball matchup breakdown: Florida Atlantic at UNT
Last game: UNT 78, UTSA 54; FAU 67, Northern Kentucky 52. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored two points in UNT’s win over UTSA, which focused on limiting the Mean Green’s guards. The senior had scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
TWU continues winning streak at Arkansas-Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference. TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions. TWU...
SportsGrid
One-Horned Rhino Predicts Fiesta Bowl Between Michigan & TCU
Media members, fans, and casual zoo-goers gathered around the greater one-horned rhinoceros enclosure on Friday morning at the Phoenix Zoo, eagerly awaiting the eight-year-old male rhino’s entrance. In the center of his habitat sat two cardboard boxes, each boasting a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl team name, adorned with...
Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
Kimball boys fend off rival South Oak Cliff to win Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament title
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - Two Oak Cliff area rivals, separated by four miles, met in the championship game of the 82nd Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament on Friday night. The second meeting between Class 5A No. 1-ranked Dallas Justin F. Kimball and Dallas South Oak Cliff was the same as the ...
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
Comments / 0