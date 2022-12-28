ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

East Texas cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl

TYLER, Texas — A small, but mighty group of cheerleaders will be representing East Texas on the national stage as we ring in the new year!. Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.
TYLER, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX

A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Fishing Report

Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 0.85 feet below pool. If the weather allows, fishing patterns should be holding steady to help you reel in the big one for New Year. Bass are slow and scattered throughout the lake. Target deeper brush piles out to 30 feet of water dragging Carolina rigs, or deep grass lines 10-12 feet of water with wacky rigged senkos, or jigs. Crappie bite is really good on deeper brush piles 25-30 feet deep with small jigs in a glitter shad color. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
ATHENS, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
LoneStar 92

Meet The Finalists For The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Did you know that one of College Football's Best Players Will Be Honored With A Prestigious Award right here in Tyler, TX?. As we sit around and enjoy bowl season, there's lot of college football awards out there including the famous Heisman but there's an award that's given out annually here in Tyler in honor of one of the all time greats from our area Mr. Earl Campbell.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries

A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
inforney.com

SPCA of East Texas hosts New Year’s Eve Ball Drop fundraiser

On the last afternoon of 2022, SPCA of East Texas held a fundraiser that helped benefit the nonprofit organization. The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was hosted at the SPCA's very own Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, an 8-acre community park open daily from dawn to dusk allowing pet owners the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their pets.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

TYLER, TX

