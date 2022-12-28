Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas’ eyes will turn to the clock at midnight tonight to ring in the new year. As the celebrations go on, for some businesses, it’s not only about giving customers a happy place to celebrate but also ensuring their safety. As the final...
East Texas cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl
TYLER, Texas — A small, but mighty group of cheerleaders will be representing East Texas on the national stage as we ring in the new year!. Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX
A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 0.85 feet below pool. If the weather allows, fishing patterns should be holding steady to help you reel in the big one for New Year. Bass are slow and scattered throughout the lake. Target deeper brush piles out to 30 feet of water dragging Carolina rigs, or deep grass lines 10-12 feet of water with wacky rigged senkos, or jigs. Crappie bite is really good on deeper brush piles 25-30 feet deep with small jigs in a glitter shad color. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Meet The Finalists For The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Did you know that one of College Football's Best Players Will Be Honored With A Prestigious Award right here in Tyler, TX?. As we sit around and enjoy bowl season, there's lot of college football awards out there including the famous Heisman but there's an award that's given out annually here in Tyler in honor of one of the all time greats from our area Mr. Earl Campbell.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
inforney.com
SPCA of East Texas hosts New Year’s Eve Ball Drop fundraiser
On the last afternoon of 2022, SPCA of East Texas held a fundraiser that helped benefit the nonprofit organization. The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was hosted at the SPCA's very own Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, an 8-acre community park open daily from dawn to dusk allowing pet owners the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their pets.
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Whitehouse High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on December 30, 2022, 17:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Titus Regional Medical Center recognized as one of the ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity Care’
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to the Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine. The list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care was compiled by The Leapfrog Group, which has collected and published […]
Comments / 0