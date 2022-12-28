Garrett Nussmeier signs NIL deal with Cheez-It, will stay in 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' hotel room

Garrett Nussmeier will be one of the few lucky individuals to have the opportunity to wake up “Feelin’ the Cheeziest.”

The sophomore LSU quarterback was one of four players to sign an NIL deal with Cheez-It ahead of LSU’s Citrus Bowl contest, with which the brand has a sponsorship agreement. Nussmeier is joined by Florida State receiver Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk and Purdue receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., and all were described in the press release as “four of the most absurdly cheezy college football athletes.”

Whatever that means.

As part of the agreement, all four players will spend a night in the “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” hotel room, which the company describes as “Cheez-It paradise.”

Each player scored some competitive contract perks, with their hotel rooms decked out in floor-to-ceiling Cheez-It-inspired items, like absurdly plush Cheez-It rugs, an “I woke up ‘Feelin’ the Cheeziest, Coach!” alarm clock, inspirational Cheez-It-inspired artwork and luxurious red and yellow bedding. It’s like waking up inside of a Cheez-It box, but better.

Cheez-It also announced last month that the opportunity to spend a night in the hotel room in Orlando will be open to fans, who will have a chance to win if they attend the Cheez-It Bowl pep rallies on Wednesday.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno