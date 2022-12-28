Read full article on original website
Ukraine, midterms, abortion rights, marriage equality: Washington wraps up a historic year
Russia invaded Ukraine. The Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections. President Joe Biden signed same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law. These are just a few of the moments included in another monumental year in Washington, D.C., with history being made on the Supreme Court and in the White House.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Biden grants 6 pardons in year-end order: 'America is a nation of second chances'
President Joe Biden on Friday granted full pardons to six individuals who “have served their sentences and have demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them,” a White House spokesperson said, wrapping up his second year in office with the flurry of actions on the penultimate day of the year.
A look at who will chair some of House's top committees when GOP takes over
Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday. And with that comes the passing of the gavel within the chamber’s many committees. The newly installed committee chairs will suddenly wield more power and influence over legislation and oversight. Several have vowed to turn up the heat on President Joe Biden and his administration.
Illinois Supreme Court halts plans to eliminate cash bail and other pretrial court changes
The SAFE T Act, which included reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice systems, was set to become law Sunday.
Santos faces federal investigation into finances: reports
Rep.-elect George Santos is facing a federal investigation into his finances, according to multiple reports, adding to ongoing probes at the county and state level into his campaign. Santos has admitted to fabricating much of the biography he shared during his campaign: He did not work at Citigroup or Goldman...
Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hard-line government
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn into office Thursday, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel's history and vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country's closest allies. What You Need To Know. Israel has sworn in Benjamin Netanyahu...
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel’s new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”. Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
