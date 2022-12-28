Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Mexican authorities find 4 skulls in package bound for South Carolina
An x-ray uncovered four skulls wrapped in aluminum foil that were being sent from Mexico to an address in the Palmetto State.
