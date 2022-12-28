ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planetary Alignment: How to Stream the Unusual Celestial Event

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
(Getty Images/ Steve Allen)

The planets are all aligning today, and sky lovers can watch it happen as it will no doubt become a viral sensation as the event will be streaming live online. The spectacular planetary parade will be visible in the night sky tonight, Wednesday, December 28. And anyone who is hoping to catch a glimpse of this can do so from the warmth and comfort of their own homes. Thanks to impressive technology of course!

And, scientists say that the event starts today, December 28, and will continue for days, into the new year. It’s an impressive sight as all the planets of the solar system simultaneously become visible after sunset.

Some Of The Solar System’s Planets Will Be Visible By The Naked Eye In The Impressive Alignment

During this unique planetary alignment, five of the planets of our solar system will be visible to the naked eye. The planets we can see without binoculars or a telescope are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Binoculars and a telescope are necessary to spot Uranus and Neptune, the experts say. Assuming, of course, that the skies are clear in your location.

An astronomer with the Virtual Telescope Project says that the last opportunity to see this unique show will likely land on December 31. Wednesday and Thursday this week will likely be providing the best chances to get a look at the unique planetary parade.

“Mercury is rapidly fading and quickly moving back into the solar glare,” the expert says in a statement. “So we are losing it very soon.”

A live feed of the event will begin at 4 p.m. in a coordinated universal time. The moment will last around 45 minutes, experts say.

Mercury May Be Visible to the Naked Eye, But the Best Bet Is To Catch a Glimpse of the Planet Using Binoculars

Scientists say that of the planets available to spot by the naked eye, Mercury will be the hardest to spot in the bright sky without extra help. Experts suggest using binoculars to get a better look at the planet to get a better glimpse.

“Today and tomorrow, the much brighter Venus will help locate Mercury” statements from the scientist’s note. The latter of which, experts note will land within “2 degrees or so of the former.”

This amazing event and spectacular sights are not uncommon occurrences. Lineups such as this one occur, on average, once every two to three years.

