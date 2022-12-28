Buffalo Couple Shelters Stranger’s Dead Body in Their Home During Deadly Snowstorm

(Photo by JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The holiday season is a time for giving, but one Buffalo couple went above and beyond to gift a stranger a kind deed they won’t soon forget. As a deadly snowstorm slammed regions of western New York, resulting in more than 30 fatalities in the state so far, a Buffalo couple selflessly sheltered a stranger’s dead body in their living room on Christmas Eve. As the historic winter storm slowly begins to move off the east coast, the late woman’s son has shared the touching tale.

Newsweek reports that Buffalo residents Antwaine Parker and his stepbrother Kenneth Johnson had been struggling to relocate their 63-year-old mother, who’d been dependent on oxygen, from her home in Lovejoy to theirs during the storm. The woman, identified as Carolyn Eubanks, lost power and therefore the ability to depend on her electrically-powered oxygen tanks. With the deadly storm relentlessly dropping snow and bringing hurricane-force winds, Parker and Johnson attempted to move Eubanks to their home to keep up with her oxygen supply.

The pair headed to their mother’s home in their vehicle, however, deep snowdrifts forced them to park their car two blocks away. The trek—spanning between the woman’s home and the car—would have normally taken approximately 10 minutes driving. Instead, the news outlet reports it took them about seven hours.

Finally, the men reached the elderly woman, who also suffered from a heart condition. Sadly though, on the way back to their car, Eubanks died. With emergency crews unable to immediately respond, Parker desperately began knocking on neighboring doors. At long last, he and Johnson were met by friendly faces when engaged couple David Purdy and Cassieopia Layhee opened their door.

Buffalo Resident Recalls a Stranger’s Act of Kindness Amid Deadly Snowstorm

When the trio first arrived on the couple’s doorstep amid the deadly snowstorm, Parker and Purdy began trying to resuscitate Eubanks. That was before they realized she had already died.

Parker then reached out to his wife to inform her about what had happened, which obviously caused her to become upset. Parker headed home to check on his wife after Purdy assured him that he and his fiancé would keep his mother’s body in their home until help could come.

Reflecting on his loss and the couple’s kind deed, Parker said, “They’re two beautiful people. They didn’t have to let me in. I had to thank Dave and Cassie, two strangers I’ve never seen in my life, never met. They allowed my mother to rest in peace on their living room floor.”

Purdy empathized with Parker’s loss. He said, “It’s saddening. This lady was six months younger than my mom. My mom lives a couple blocks away and is on oxygen, and if she needed help, I’d hope there would be people out there to help her, as well.”