ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins Week 17 injury report: Injuries piling up for Terron Armstead

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kamg4_0jx1VbXH00

In preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report.

Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest).

The fact that Armstead continues to play through injuries, as they continue to build up is incredibly impressive.

Three players were listed as limited – linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), defensive back Eric Rowe (quad/knee) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (knee).

There were also two players who were participated fully, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb).

Bridgewater is planning to start this week, but Skylar Thompson may be the only fully healthy quarterback come Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXUNn_0jx1VbXH00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job

The Chicago Bears will be hiring a new team president this offseason, and have a surprising candidate in mind as they embark on their search. The Bears have Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on their short list of candidates and interviewed him in person, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Warren is clearly interested in... The post Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State

Kansas State got out to an early 10-0 lead against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, but they ended up losing 45-20, and one of their decisions left ESPN announcer Dave Pasch baffled. The game turned late in the second quarter after Kansas State had an 18-play, 73-yard drive that took up over... The post ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Ravens: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is payback week for the Steelers as they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second matchup of the season. This game got flexed to prime time because this is one of the best rivalries in the NFL and there is so much on the line this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 New Year's resolutions for the Bears in 2023

The Chicago Bears had a rough year in 2022, which was to be expected with the team in the midst of a rebuild under new general manager Ryan Poles. But the fact that the Bears appear to have found their franchise QB in Justin Fields certainly helped ease the pain — and gives fans optimism for 2023 and beyond.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 17 TV coverage maps

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tennessee Titans, 27-13. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend. Before Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and Monday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy