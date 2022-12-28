ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

suunews.net

SUU women’s basketball to head to Las Cruces for New Year’s Eve

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will take on the Aggies of New Mexico State University on Saturday, Dec. 31. This will be the Thunderbirds’ second conference matchup this season. Both teams took wins on Thursday, Dec. 29 as Western Athletic Conference play began. The Aggies currently...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

As St. George grows, where will its water come from?

Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

SUU lecturer charged with making terroristic threats against school

CEDAR CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a staff member at Southern Utah University who police say sent emails to department heads threatening violence unless he received money and the school paid for his doctorate degree. Police say the man also made threats to "push back...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit

HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
HURRICANE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Arrest warrant issued for SUU hire who made terrorist threats

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man who was an emergency hire at Southern Utah University now has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of terrorism. Steven Boggs was charged with "threat of terrorism use of weapon" on December 29 by Iron County prosecutors after a series of events that began on December 10, when he requested his life insurance payout information from the SUU human resources department and said he needed help.
CEDAR CITY, UT

