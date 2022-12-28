Read full article on original website
SUU women’s basketball to head to Las Cruces for New Year’s Eve
The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will take on the Aggies of New Mexico State University on Saturday, Dec. 31. This will be the Thunderbirds’ second conference matchup this season. Both teams took wins on Thursday, Dec. 29 as Western Athletic Conference play began. The Aggies currently...
Men’s basketball to battle the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in the AFEC
On Saturday, Dec. 31., the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will be at home against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. The Vaqueros enter the game No. 9 in the WAC after a 81-66 blowout loss against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The loss dropped UTRGV’s record to 8-5.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
As St. George grows, where will its water come from?
Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
SUU lecturer charged with making terroristic threats against school
CEDAR CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a staff member at Southern Utah University who police say sent emails to department heads threatening violence unless he received money and the school paid for his doctorate degree. Police say the man also made threats to "push back...
Strep throat is one of many illnesses to watch during an ‘immunological catch-up,’ Utah doctor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Just like many other illnesses, strep throat is more common this year than over the last few years, according to Dr. Timothy C. Larsen, a pediatrician at Intermountain Redrock Pediatrics. And he said as school starts back up in January the number of cases...
Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit
HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
Diamond Ranch Academy sued, put on probation after 17-year-old resident dies
The parent of a teen who died at Diamond Ranch Academy, a “therapeutic” treatment facility for troubled teens in Washington County, filed a lawsuit against the facility on Friday, Dec. 30, claiming staff members have neglected to get her help when she asked for it.
Arrest warrant issued for SUU hire who made terrorist threats
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man who was an emergency hire at Southern Utah University now has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of terrorism. Steven Boggs was charged with "threat of terrorism use of weapon" on December 29 by Iron County prosecutors after a series of events that began on December 10, when he requested his life insurance payout information from the SUU human resources department and said he needed help.
Hurricane community bands together to support K9 officer stabbed in line of duty
Alisa Brewer and her daughter live a few blocks away from where officers responded to a stranger walking into a home on December 26, leading to a confrontation in which a K9 officer was stabbed.
Teen facility in Washington County put on probation after resident dies
HURRICANE, Washington County — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is placing a residential treatment facility for troubled teens on probation after a teenage girl died last week. The department placed Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Washington County, on conditional status on Dec. 22 after a 17-year-old...
