Top Speed
Subaru To Showcase Burly Crosstrek, Athletic WRX Wagon Customs At Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru is set to participate at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon, an annual event where the world's top aftermarket tuners or even the automakers themselves flash their latest hardware that will help you in souping up your ride to perfection. Last year, Subaru showcased a plethora of sporty vehicles wearing STI gear, but this year, it's mostly about the rugged, off-road bits as the brand has turned its attention to the Crosstrek and a WRX wagon we'd love to see in the U.S.
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Top Speed
TopSpeed's Best Electric Car Of 2022: Kia EV6
2022 was a big year for EVs. After Covid-19 dampened things everywhere, with debuts getting pushed, production getting delayed, and basically everything being affected, things seem to have gotten on track this year. This led to the launch of all EVs that were supposed to arrive, along with everything that got pushed in the last two years, except, well… cough… Cybertruck… cough... This even includes a luxury sedan from Rolls-Royce and an SUV from Lotus, called the Spectre and Eletre, respectively. Despite that, there’s one car that we just couldn’t strike off, and it didn’t get lost in the flurry of EVs. And, that, ladies and gentlemen, is the Kia EV6, which is TopSpeed’s Electric Car Of The Year!
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
Top Speed
2023 BMW 7 Series: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 7-Series is BMW's flagship model, a showcase of the latest advancements in engineering and technology that the multi-billion dollar manufacturer has to offer. For decades, it has been biting at the heels of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, yet to dethrone the king of the executive luxury sedan segment. The current...
Carscoops
Washington Requires Autonomous Test Cars To Have 200 Times More Liability Insurance Than Real Drivers
Companies planning to test autonomous vehicles in Washington, will have to pay a steep price for insurance thanks to new rules set out by the state legislature. Companies testing self-driving technology will be required to pay for a policy that covers it for no less than $5 million. The state...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Carscoops
Tesla Stock Has Plummeted Nearly 70% This Year Marking Its Biggest Ever Annual Drop
Tesla stock continues to be battered and 2022 will end as its worst on record. Shares in the world’s largest electric car manufacturer have been in freefall since Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October but also steadily declined in the first 10 months of the year. Yahoo Finance reports that as of December 28, Tesla’s stock price was down 41 per cent in the last month, 60 per cent in the last three months, 55 per cent in the last six months, and 70 per cent this year. Tesla stock reached as low as $109.10 on December 28 but rebounded to $122.87 on December 30 at the time of publishing. Overall, the electric carmaker has lost over $700 billion in market valuation.
Carscoops
Here’s How Fast Super SUVs Are When Compared To A Real Supercar
The laws of physics indicate that big heavy tall vehicles shouldn’t naturally be as quick as sleeker, smaller, lighter ones. Of course, when you do enough clever engineering, you can flip that idea on its ear. And in the drag race film below we get a peek at just how audacious modern super SUVs really are in a straight line.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, Ford GT40 Tribute, And 2024 Corvette E-Ray Goes Drifting: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.
Carscoops
Mengshi M-Terrain, Damd’s Suzukis, And 2023 Chrysler 300C Sold-Out: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s Inflation Reduction Act hasn’t landed so well with foreign automakers, with officials from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union pressuring the Biden Administration for changes. The act requires that production and sourcing of EVs be in and from North America to qualify for incentives. But a U.S. Department of Treasury whitepaper indicates that an expansion of tax credit eligibility may be made for nations with free-trade agreements.
Carscoops
This Is The World’s Only Audi Alhambra Minivan
Minivans have never been the most desirable of cars but the seller of this particular Seat Alhambra has tried their hardest to ensure it is unlike any other. The Facebook listing doesn’t state what model year the Alhambra is but it appears to be a first-generation model, which was manufactured between 1996 and 2010 and was also sold as the Volkswagen Sharan and Ford Galaxy. Making it stand out is a multitude of Audi parts.
Carscoops
Toyota Dealers Are Charging Up To $30k Over MSRP For GR Corolla
The Toyota GR Corolla is undeniably one of the best hot hatches and maybe one of the best cars the brand makes right now. It’s fun, it’s fast, and it’s functional too. That combination has a few dealers doing everything they can to squeeze extra cash out of Toyota’s customers’ pockets, sometimes to the tune of $30k over sticker.
Carscoops
Tank 300 Gains Cyber Knight And Iron Cavalry 02 Special Editions
Great Wall revealed two new special editions of the popular Tank 300 at the Guangzhou Auto Show – called Cyber Knight and Iron Cavalry 02 – set to be produced in limited numbers for the Chinese market. The sportier-looking Tank 300 Cyber Knight is the production version of...
Carscoops
Honda Needs To Fix Over 200,000 Hybrids In China
Honda is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles in China because of brake pedal sensor issues. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that impacted vehicles have a lubricating oil that was introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process. This oil could trigger issues with the sensors over time.
Carscoops
2022 Expected To Be The Worst Year For U.S. Auto Sales In Over A Decade
2022 is coming to a close and it’s shaping up to be a year automakers would like to forget as sales are expected to be the worst in over a decade. While the final numbers should be out early next year, Cox Automotive estimates that automakers will have sold nearly 13.9 million vehicles in the United States. If that number pans out, it would be an 8% drop from 2021 and a roughly 4.8% decline from 2020, when the economy ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even more telling, it would be the worst result since 2011.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Gains 35-Inch Tires And Wide Bodykit By Arctic Trucks
The Land Rover Defender has proven to be a hit for the British automaker so it is no surprise that several tuners have stepped in with kits and accessories for the iconic model. Arctic Trucks, known for its off-road conversions, applied the AT35 treatment to the Defender, enhancing its capabilities in harsh environments.
Carscoops
Guangzhou Auto Show Is Too Hot To Handle As Concept Burns On Show Floor
The Guangzhou Auto Show got off to a hot start as a concept caught on fire on the show floor. Details are limited, but Weibo is full of images and video of the incident which took place at the IAT display and destroyed a futuristic hatchback-like concept. According to Sino-Singapore...
