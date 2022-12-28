Read full article on original website
Joliet West Finishes Fourth in Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Joliet West fell in the third place game against Chicago Curie by a score of 65-55. Jayden Martin led the Tigers in score with 13 points.
Our Top 15 Most Popular Stories of 2022
Here’s a look back at the year that was on 959TheRiver.com. Each day, the DJs post one, sometimes multiple, posts on our website. Naturally, older posts tend to have higher numbers because they have been around longer. Here is a look at the ten posts with the most views in 2022.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Joliet Walmart Without Power
Sources to WJOL have reported that the Walmart Supercenter in Joliet is currently without power. The store, located at 2424 Jefferson Street, is the only reported business in the area that is currently without electricity. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Mendota police looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
