Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO