Will County, IL

959theriver.com

Our Top 15 Most Popular Stories of 2022

Here’s a look back at the year that was on 959TheRiver.com. Each day, the DJs post one, sometimes multiple, posts on our website. Naturally, older posts tend to have higher numbers because they have been around longer. Here is a look at the ten posts with the most views in 2022.
AURORA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday

Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
OSWEGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Walmart Without Power

Sources to WJOL have reported that the Walmart Supercenter in Joliet is currently without power. The store, located at 2424 Jefferson Street, is the only reported business in the area that is currently without electricity. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
PEORIA, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
SKOKIE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota police looking for missing man

Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

