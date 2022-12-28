ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap

Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap

Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
PITMAN, NJ
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
CAMDEN, NJ
Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes finds shot, builds confidence in win over St. John’s

Sometimes, it takes one good look to get a shooter back on track. As the St. John’s defense collapsed around the ball, Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes got one of the most wide-open looks he’s ever had from behind the arc. He let his first shot of the game fly. It rattled in and it started a red-hot shooting day for the Clemson transfer, who went on to tie a career high Saturday with 22 points in leading the Pirates to a 88-66 thumping of the Red Storm in front of 10,500 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
West Essex defeats Cedar Grove - West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations

Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
