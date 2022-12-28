ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

History of Mount Elbert: Colorado’s Highest 14er

Have you ever been to the highest summit in the Rocky Mountains? Colorado's Mount Elbert is a popular 14er mountain to climb, and a breathtaking mountain to behold. Not only is Mount Elbert the highest point in the state of Colorado, but it is also the second-highest peak in the contiguous United States behind Mount Whitney.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal To Keep Roadkill In Utah?

Have you ever hit an animal with your car, and then your first thought was “it’s supper time”?. Me neither. But for many people in this great land of ours, a dead animal is a terrible thing to waste. So exactly what are the laws in Utah when it comes to eating roadkill?
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?

Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?

Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy