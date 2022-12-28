Read full article on original website
Related
Plan a Romantic Glamping Experience at Colorado’s Runaway Ranch
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole in the wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold, and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and...
Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?
There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
Study Reveals Colorado’s Favorite Show to Watch on Netflix
There's nothing better than curling up on the couch and putting on your favorite TV show — but what does Colorado like to watch?. We might have the answer. Bookies.com recently analyzed Google Trends to find each state's favorite Netflix show and determine the most popular series in the U.S.
Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?
Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
History of Mount Elbert: Colorado’s Highest 14er
Have you ever been to the highest summit in the Rocky Mountains? Colorado's Mount Elbert is a popular 14er mountain to climb, and a breathtaking mountain to behold. Not only is Mount Elbert the highest point in the state of Colorado, but it is also the second-highest peak in the contiguous United States behind Mount Whitney.
Is It Legal To Keep Roadkill In Utah?
Have you ever hit an animal with your car, and then your first thought was “it’s supper time”?. Me neither. But for many people in this great land of ours, a dead animal is a terrible thing to waste. So exactly what are the laws in Utah when it comes to eating roadkill?
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado
I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
15 TV Shows That Were Forbidden By Your Utah Mom
Is it just me, or does every TV show wait until your mom walks into the room for everyone to start swearing?. You tried your best to explain that you were not watching smut, but rather a very educational and age-appropriate program. That was until she showed up and ruined everything.
Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?
Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
Ten Words Only Coloradans Know How to Pronounce
I posted a Facebook question asking what words only Coloradans know how to pronounce, here are the results.
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
12 Video Games That You Might Not Know Take Place in Colorado
Colorado truly is a beautiful place. With scenery that other states would die for, it's understandable that Hollywood would want to take advantage, and there have been so many movies shot right here in the Centennial State that they definitely have. Ours is truly a backdrop of envy for those in the visual arts.
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?
Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0