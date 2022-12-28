Sometimes, it takes one good look to get a shooter back on track. As the St. John’s defense collapsed around the ball, Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes got one of the most wide-open looks he’s ever had from behind the arc. He let his first shot of the game fly. It rattled in and it started a red-hot shooting day for the Clemson transfer, who went on to tie a career high Saturday with 22 points in leading the Pirates to a 88-66 thumping of the Red Storm in front of 10,500 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO