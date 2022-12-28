ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

NJ.com

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair had its own football bowl game

The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes finds shot, builds confidence in win over St. John’s

Sometimes, it takes one good look to get a shooter back on track. As the St. John’s defense collapsed around the ball, Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes got one of the most wide-open looks he’s ever had from behind the arc. He let his first shot of the game fly. It rattled in and it started a red-hot shooting day for the Clemson transfer, who went on to tie a career high Saturday with 22 points in leading the Pirates to a 88-66 thumping of the Red Storm in front of 10,500 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations

Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
