‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
Google's management has reportedly issued a 'code red' amid the rising popularity of the ChatGPT AI
CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly redirected teams to build out new AI products as concerns rise over ChatGPT's threat to Google.
Ars Technica
“Please slow down”—The 7 biggest AI stories of 2022
More than once this year, AI experts have repeated a familiar refrain: "Please slow down." AI news in 2022 has been rapid-fire and relentless; the moment you knew where things currently stood in AI, a new paper or discovery would make that understanding obsolete. In 2022, we arguably hit the...
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
TechRadar
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
Companies spy on your email with invisible images – here’s how to stop them
If you’re getting marketing emails in your inbox, you should know that the companies are likely using the messages to spy on you. They’re using a technology developed for email called tracking pixels (invisible images) which lets companies analyze how and when you’ve interacted with their emails. They can then use the information to fine-tune marketing campaigns and even link the data to other information they have on you.
Prediction: Here’s How Brands Will Find Their Way Around the Social Media ‘Platform Tax’ in 2023
I spoke with a guy the other day who runs a $60-million-per-year ecommerce business. I asked what his number one problem is today. His answer: “I’m paying Google and Meta 30% of every dollar in revenue. I know customers love my product, and I’d love to have a more direct connection with them.”
mytotalretail.com
Just Like F1, Social Commerce Needs Precision and Speed
With its feedback, creation and conversation loops, social commerce mimics circuit-based Formula 1 races. And success on the track and on social media isn't purely about who is the quickest. Instead, it’s about strategy, precision and avoiding critical mistakes. The Opportunity With Social Commerce. Social inspires purchases in the...
mansionglobal.com
In 2023, Home Tech Will Get Even Smarter
Refined voice activation, more VR and better home security are just a few highlights of what’s to come. In 2023, home tech will recede further into the background—even as it takes more control of our daily lives. But humans will still have a voice, literally, in how machines run.
Prediction: AI Is Just Getting Started. In 2023, It Will Begin to Power Influencer Content
From privacy concerns to the death of the college essay, there have been many questions and controversies surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) — but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of the most consequential technologies of the past year. In 2023, this powerful force will continue to accelerate, and make its way into a sector in which far fewer people are considering its impact: the creator economy.
CNBC
New EU tech law primarily targets Apple, Amazon and Google
Apple and Google's worst nightmare could be coming true thanks to a new rule in Europe. CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best VPNs to Unblock Social Media Platforms
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite the mainstream adoption of social media and its growing role in public affairs, some countries block or restrict access to social media platforms. Even in free countries, organizations and educational institutions block social networks so that users can focus on their assigned work.
Vox
Big Tech’s Big Flops of 2022
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. This was not a great year for Big Tech. In 2022, the economy slumped, stocks fell, inflation skyrocketed, and belts tightened. Silicon Valley was one of the hardest-hit places, partly because some of its companies had experienced such explosive and sustained growth for so long that it almost didn’t seem possible for that growth to stop or even slow down. And yet, here we are.
How Facebook's Demise Will Change Digital Advertising — and How Your Brand Can Adapt
Brands need to be nimble and adaptable in the post-Facebook world.
Freethink
Search engines and AI will make each other better
“Is the U.S. flag still on the moon?” I asked ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot. “The United States flag is no longer on the moon,” responded ChatGPT. It went on to explain why the flag couldn’t survive the harsh conditions of the lunar surface, and confidently claimed that the last time an American flag was planted on the moon was during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, after which no humans returned to the moon.
techaiapp.com
Home Assstant Will Soon Function Without Alexa, Siri, or Google
Home Assistant, an open-source platform that is used as a central controller for smart home devices, will be getting its own voice assistant soon. It will be able to do basic tasks that smart home control can provide. Home Assistant Functioning on Its Own. Home Assistant founder Paulus Schousten posted...
