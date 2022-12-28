Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. This was not a great year for Big Tech. In 2022, the economy slumped, stocks fell, inflation skyrocketed, and belts tightened. Silicon Valley was one of the hardest-hit places, partly because some of its companies had experienced such explosive and sustained growth for so long that it almost didn’t seem possible for that growth to stop or even slow down. And yet, here we are.

