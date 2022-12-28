Read full article on original website
NJ.com
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep falls to Montverde Academy at She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 58-47 loss at the hands of Montverde (FL) in the championship game of the She Got Game Classic, in Tampa Bay, FL. The loss was the Argonauts’ second of the year, snapped a three-game win streak and dropped the team’s record to 4-2. The Somerset County team previously lost to Morris Catholic.
Girls basketball: Ridgefield Park wins at Butler Tournament
Nadia Otuyelu netted 19 points to lead Ridgefield Park to a 50-21 win over Hoboken at the Butler Tournament, at Demarest. Michelene Miles added on nine points for Ridgefield Park (3-3), while Ateera Bradley recorded eight points. Hoboken fell to 1-4. Demarest 35, Dumont 32. Demarest edged out a 35-32...
Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
NJ.com
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
NJ.com
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
NJ.com
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Boys basketball: St. Rose defeats Red Bank Regional to take Buc Holiday Classic title
Jayden Hodge scored 19 points to lead the way for St. Rose as it defeated Red Bank Regional 47-26 in the championship game of the Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver. St. Rose held a 27-12 lead at the half after...
NJ.com
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
NJ.com
West Essex defeats Cedar Grove - West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.
NJ.com
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
NJ.com
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
NJ.com
Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations
Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
NJ.com
Bogota falls in overtime - Jay Mahoney Jamfest - Consolation - Boys basketball
Brian Cotes recorded 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for Bogota but Promise Academy Charter (NY) prevailed in overtime, 75-70, in the consolation round of the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest at Bogota. Cotes went 11 of 17 from the line while Mike Olivio added 20 points while going nine...
NJ.com
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
NJ.com
Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes finds shot, builds confidence in win over St. John’s
Sometimes, it takes one good look to get a shooter back on track. As the St. John’s defense collapsed around the ball, Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes got one of the most wide-open looks he’s ever had from behind the arc. He let his first shot of the game fly. It rattled in and it started a red-hot shooting day for the Clemson transfer, who went on to tie a career high Saturday with 22 points in leading the Pirates to a 88-66 thumping of the Red Storm in front of 10,500 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NJ.com
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
NJ.com
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
