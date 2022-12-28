ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic

Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
WILDWOOD, NJ
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap

Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
PITMAN, NJ
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
CAMDEN, NJ
Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap

Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys basketball: Audubon victorious during Audubon Tournament

A’zon Young totaled 15 points and eight assists for Audubon as it was victorious 49-39 over Haddon Township in the final game of the Audubon Tournament on its home floor. Audubon (4-2) held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before extending. It outscored Haddon Township 17-8 in the final period.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in South Jersey

- If you are in the South Jersey area, there are many Japanese Restaurants you can visit. Such as the Sakura Japanese Steak House, the Fuji Restaurant, and the Sagami Japanese Restaurant. These are located in Oaklyn, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood, NJ. Sagami is...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
