Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic
Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boardwalk Classic showcases recap: Middle Twp, Atlantic Tech win - boys basketball
Jamir McNeil had 16 points to lead Middle Township to a 58-48 overtime win over South Lakes (VA) in the Tom Feraco Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Anthony Trombetta finished with 14 points while Re’Ale Basquine had 11 for Middle Township (3-2). Pennsbury (PA)...
No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap
Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap
Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boys basketball: Audubon victorious during Audubon Tournament
A’zon Young totaled 15 points and eight assists for Audubon as it was victorious 49-39 over Haddon Township in the final game of the Audubon Tournament on its home floor. Audubon (4-2) held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before extending. It outscored Haddon Township 17-8 in the final period.
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
Six Places in South Jersey That Have a New Name — But You Still Use the Original
I suppose it's human nature that after you call a place something for a long time, that name gets stuck in your mind. And even if that place or business changes its name, you still call it by its original label. I seem to do this all the time. People...
Eagles-Saints inactives: Jalen Hurts decision made; Rookie returns to active status
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did his stretching, throwing, and everything he typically does when practicing the week before a game. Despite working on getting back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a sprained shoulder two weeks ago, Hurts will be sidelined for a second straight week.
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in South Jersey
- If you are in the South Jersey area, there are many Japanese Restaurants you can visit. Such as the Sakura Japanese Steak House, the Fuji Restaurant, and the Sagami Japanese Restaurant. These are located in Oaklyn, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood, NJ. Sagami is...
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
Lawmaker pushes for official recognition of ‘Central Jersey’
Does Central Jersey exist? The age-old debate may finally be put to rest under proposed legislation that would officially mark Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties as the “Central Jersey” region on a redrawn tourism map. The bill would also update how New Jersey allocates its tourism funding.
