Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HBM
In trading on Friday, shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.10, changing hands as low as $5.08 per share. Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Five Below (FIVE) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Five Below (FIVE). Shares have lost about 5.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Five Below due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $108.43, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had...
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Why Studio City Is 10% Higher This Week
Shares of Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) are running 10.6% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news, though the entire Chinese gambling market has been buoyed by Beijing relaxing its tight COVID-19 travel restrictions. Studio...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.08, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) where we have detected an approximate $242.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 230,100,000 to 233,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AES (AES) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
AES (AES) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained...
NASDAQ
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
NASDAQ
Up Over 15%, Do These Dividend Stocks Have More Room to Run in 2023?
While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in bear market territory (down over 20% from their all-time highs), it may surprise investors that many energy and industrial stocks are actually up on the year. The energy sector has been the standout -- up 59% year to date...
Comments / 0