Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
Washington Examiner
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under "high" community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford Healthcare.
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) A beautiful Atlantic Salmon from Black Hall Outfitters’ Matt Stone. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. Water flow and clarity has been great and shouldn’t be too adversely affected by the rain this weekend. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve with a stretch of warm days ahead.
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
Eyewitness News
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource...
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
After the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Congress apportioned over $50 billion for disaster relief. Among that total was $16 billion for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR). The state of Connecticut received $159 million. CDBG-DR is...
NBC Connecticut
4 CT Counties at High Levels Amid ‘Long-Anticipated Winter COVID-19 Surge'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut counties in the high/orange category for transmission of COVID-19 and state health officials said we are experiencing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties are all listed as high on the community levels...
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Connecticut needs stronger enforcement for affordable housing laws
Connecticut towns that do not submit plans to address affordable housing shortages should face real penalties.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Highway fees, cannabis convictions, and criminal justice: Here are the new Connecticut laws for 2023
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's a new year, so new laws will be in effect beginning January 1. Some pave the way to clear cannabis convictions, while others pave the way for truck drivers to pay more for driving through the state. Here's a breakdown of the new state laws...
