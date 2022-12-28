Paul Klee: Colorado Sunshine: Mountain West basketball again rising up NET rankings

Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
No. 22 New Mexico remains perfect, throttles Colorado State
Playing its first game as a ranked team since March 2014, No. 22 New Mexico looked the part Wednesday night,
Deuce Roberson returning home to try to make an impact in Colorado's program
Deuce Roberson had 4,042 receiving yards during his career at Palmer Ridge High School, which broke the prior Colorado state receiving yards record that was held for 30 years. And now, after two-and-a-half years at Snow College, Roberson has his AA degree and he is set to return to his home state to extend his education and football career.
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 28, 2022
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country. John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6). After the Rams got out to a 5-0 lead, New Mexico responded with a 16-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers, including two from House, who had eight points in the span.
Tyler Buchner's Success Accentuates Reoccuring Issues
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had success on the ground against South Carolina, underscoring a common theme for the Gamecocks.
KTAR.com
Arizona to debut high school girls flag football in fall 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona will join a growing list of states that will debut girls flag football at the high school level next fall. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board voted earlier this month to make it a sanctioned sport beginning in fall 2023. A handful of states, including...
