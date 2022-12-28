Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chevron Sending Two Oil Tankers to Venezuela Under U.S. Approval
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil company Chevron Corp is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data. On Friday, a Chevron-chartered vessel approached...
Investopedia
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust
The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?
FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
City of Modesto braces for incoming storm, potential flood
MODESTO — The Central Valley is bracing for an incoming storm, including in Modesto where the city is preparing for a potential flood.But why is the Central Valley vulnerable to flooding and what's being done to prevent it?Paul Quillin and Noah Postley work for the downtown partnership. They're responsible for Modesto holiday decorations and keeping downtown clean, but flood prevention is priority number one."We clear out the drains. We try to keep all the gutters clear of leaves," Quillin said.It's a job more important than ever with rain on its way to the Central Valley, an area vulnerable to flooding."A...
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
US News and World Report
Worker Killed on Ramp at Alabama Airport in Airplane Incident
(Reuters) -A worker was fatally injured on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama where an American Airlines regional carrier flight was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident that occurred where American Airlines Flight 3408, an...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launches Don't Pose Immediate Threat to Allies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
US News and World Report
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
US News and World Report
US Gets 1 Bid for Oil and Gas Lease in Alaska's Cook Inlet
The U.S. government says it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil and gas in Alaska’s Cook Inlet near habitat for bears, salmon and endangered Beluga whales. The U.S. government on Friday said it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
US News and World Report
13 Bison Die, Struck by Vehicles North of West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, officials said. West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike...
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
US News and World Report
U.S. Lease Sale off Alaska Coast Draws One Bid
(Reuters) -The U.S. government on Friday received just a single bid, from Hilcorp Alaska, for oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska the first federal auction in the region in more than five years. The offer of nearly 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet was among...
US News and World Report
Supreme Dollar Rules the Roost in Gold Market
(Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal's role as a safe place to park assets. The Fed's fight against inflation is expected to dictate sentiment...
US News and World Report
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
