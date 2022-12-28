Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins placed on injured reserve
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially placed right tackle La’el Collins on injured reserve on Friday, a move that was in the works since he suffered a left knee injury against the Patriots. Collins suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for seven months during...
Giants' Xavier McKinney to return to practice
Xavier McKinney may make a late-season return for the Giants, after all. The young safety will return to practice Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post tweets. The Giants have been without McKinney since their Week 9 bye when the starter suffered a broken hand in an ATV accident. McKinney is not expected to play against the Colts this week, per Raanan, but the Giants will get a look to see if he can contribute in Week 18 and/or in the playoffs. In designating McKinney to return from the reserve/NFI list, the Giants will have three weeks to activate him.
Jimmy Garoppolo To Jets? Scout Offers Outlook On Possible 2023 QB Match
The New York Jets conceivably can go in a number of directions at quarterback this offseason. Zach Wilson’s tenure as the team’s starting quarterback appears over after a downright disastrous 2022 season while Mike White, who will return to action this week following a rib injury, might just be auditioning for the lead job over the final two games of the regular season.
Big Blue View
Giants-Colts injury report: Xavier McKinney ‘probably not’ going to play on Sunday
Xavier McKinney is back to practice with the New York Giants, but head coach Brian Daboll said McKinney will “probably not” be activated from injured reserve for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. McKinney has missed seven games since injuring several fingers on his left hand...
Comments / 0