Xavier McKinney may make a late-season return for the Giants, after all. The young safety will return to practice Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post tweets. The Giants have been without McKinney since their Week 9 bye when the starter suffered a broken hand in an ATV accident. McKinney is not expected to play against the Colts this week, per Raanan, but the Giants will get a look to see if he can contribute in Week 18 and/or in the playoffs. In designating McKinney to return from the reserve/NFI list, the Giants will have three weeks to activate him.

