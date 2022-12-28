Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers across the country were met this week with near-ubiquitous price hikes from other companies following its apocalyptic meltdown. Enter United and American Airlines, two competitors who on Wednesday told CNN that they were instituting price caps in several of the struggling airline’s worst-affected cities. Without mentioning Southwest directly, American airlines hinted the move is intended to aid the crashing airline’s passengers get to their destinations. A Southwest passenger trying to rebook a trip tweeted at American and asked them to help with their delayed flight with the #southwestdebacle hashtag. The airline responded with a tweet reply “Kindly join us in DMs with the booking code, and we’ll be happy to check on available options.” United Airlines is also promising to cap prices through Sunday on routes that Southwest Airlines typically serves, according to CNN.Read it at CNN

