Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan DijkhuizenWoonsocket, RI
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
New Bedford PD: 2022 historic year for drug seizures
Top brass at the New Bedford Police Department says 2022 will go down in history as ‘one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizures. In 2022, detectives seized over 20 kilos of fentanyl and 2.5 kilos of cocaine, along with over $1.4 million in cash. The result of Friday night’s busts secured 2022 a place in the department’s history of illegal seizures.
plainville.ma.us
Surplus Property Declared
WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man indicted for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period
BOSTON – A Fall River man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempting to rob a fifth bank. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 59-year-old William Sequeira was indicted on four counts of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
