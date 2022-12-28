ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

New Bedford PD: 2022 historic year for drug seizures

Top brass at the New Bedford Police Department says 2022 will go down in history as ‘one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizures. In 2022, detectives seized over 20 kilos of fentanyl and 2.5 kilos of cocaine, along with over $1.4 million in cash. The result of Friday night’s busts secured 2022 a place in the department’s history of illegal seizures.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
plainville.ma.us

Surplus Property Declared

WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
PLAINVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA

