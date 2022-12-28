Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Liberty Township Zoning commission Working Permit
The Liberty Township Zoning commission will hold a working meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at the Liberty Township house on 8019 New Delaware Rd at 7:00PM. Purpose of the meeting is to consider changes and updates to the zoning resolution. The commission will thereafter hold regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 in the same location.
Interim auditor appointed by Butler County Commissioners
The interim auditor is filling the open position left by Roger Reynolds, the previous Butler County auditor that was convicted for unlawful interest in a public contract in the Butler County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21.
Proposed “Revive I-70” project expected to bring lane additions, bridge improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway. According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana. The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge […]
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
Historic Underground Railroad site may become part of National Park Service
An Underground Railroad site in Ripley is under consideration to become part of the National Park Service.
Eaton Register Herald
Angel’s Heavenly Nails & Boutique recognized with ribbon cutting ceremony
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Joe Renner of Eaton and the Preble County Board of Commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Angel’s Heavenly Nails and Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 10. “We’re here to help Angel finally get to celebrate her...
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
WKRC
Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
miamivalleytoday.com
Car strikes Abbey Credit Union building
TROY — Troy Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a building at Abbey Credit Union on West Market Street on Friday, Dec. 30. “We just heard a really loud noise,” branch Manager Lori Burk said. “We came out, and made sure all of our members were taken care of and everybody was safe.”
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
14news.com
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?. Updated: 9 hours ago. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
