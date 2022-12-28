Read full article on original website

Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
'It's unfortunate that we have to leave': Latitude Five25 shuts down, forcing residents out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents living in a Near East Side apartment are scrambling to find new housing after the building was shut down Friday. According to the City of Columbus, 104 residents have been housed temporarily at area hotels. The city said the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is working...
myfox28columbus.com
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
Mount Vernon News
Pennymac Loan Services, Llc Vs John T. Hernandez, Et Al
By virtue of an order of sale THREE (3) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Columbus mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – One Arrested after Shots Fired in Lancaster
LANCASTER – On January 1, 2023, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Lancaster police officers were dispatched to J.D. Henderson’s Bar (204 South Columbus Street, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130), on report of a firearm being discharged. Officers responded to the scene and identified witnesses. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered information and several spent shell casings and developed a potential suspect and suspect vehicle that fled from the scene, along with a possible suspect location.
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, all post office locations will close on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Mail carriers will not […]
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
WTAP
Names of fatal fire victims are released
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville. Their names were John and Genevieve Pearson, according to Malta and McConnelsville Fire Chief John Finley. They were both 77. Finley said that the fire was ruled accidental. It took all...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
WHIZ
Homicide investigation in Licking County
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it’s investigating the death of a Newark woman as a homicide. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his office executed a search warrant on December 23rd at a home on Darlene Drive in Newark after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members of 67-year-old Debra Perrine.
Mount Vernon News
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
