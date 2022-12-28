Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Related
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Speaks Ahead of Carolina Panthers Matchup
It's hard to win in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have learned often this season. But it's harder to beat a team twice. Something the Carolina Panthers are trying to do this weekend.
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
The Bengals and Reds celebrate sports betting becoming legal in Ohio
On Jan. 1, 2023 sports betting became legal in Ohio. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds have both teamed up with different sport betting companies.
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
Comments / 0